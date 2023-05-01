Hellblade 2 Release Date Possibly Teased in Xbox Game Pass Ad

We may finally have some release date information for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II thanks to a new Xbox Game Pass ad. The Hellblade sequel was first announced back in December of 2019, at The Game Awards and alongside the announcement of the Xbox Series X. Two years later, in December of 2021, once again at The Game Awards, developer Ninja Theory and publisher Xbox released the first gameplay trailer for the game. At the time, there was no word of a release date and that has not changed. However, this couold be changing soon.

As Klobrille points out over on Twitter, Hellblade 2 features in a new Xbox Game Pass ad released today. This in itself is not notable because Hellblade 2 will be an Xbox Game Pass game being an Xbox Game Studios' release. However, all the other games featured in the ad are already released or releasing in 2023. In other words, this seems to indicate the game will release this year, otherwise its inclusion is very odd.

Below, you can check out the ad for yourself, which was shared seven hours ago via the officla Xbox YouTube account:

Are Xbox fans looking too much into this? It's possible, but it's certainly odd and birthed a ton of speculation that the game is joining Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport 8 by releasing this year. So far, neither Xbox nor Ninja Theory nor anyone involved with the two have commented on this speculation. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

If Hellblade 2 is going to relese this year, then its release date is going to need to be announced soon. Assuming these two things happen, an announcement at Summer Games Fest seems likely, given that it's a Geoff Keighley show. Why is this likely? Well, both the reveal trailer and the gameplay trailer were shown at The Game Awards, another Geoff Keighley show.

Hellblade 2 is in development for PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, there's officialy no word of a release date or even a release window beyond "TBA."