Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Gets New Trailer

A new trailer for Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, the upcoming video game from developer Upstream Arcade, has been revealed. At the end of 2022, Web of Wyrd was announced during The Game Awards alongside an initial trailer that gave eager fans a brief look at the title. Since that time, little else associated with the latest Hellboy game has been shown off, which has left many wanting for more. As of today, we have received yet another look at Web of Wyrd, although it's still not a vast one.

The latest trailer for Hellboy: Web of Wyrd was today unveiled and it focuses primarily on gameplay. Clocking in at a little under one minute in length, this new video shows off many of the various abilities and mechanics that Hellboy will have at his disposal in this roguelike action game. The trailer also happens to reveal a handful of different environments that will be seen in the title, all of which greatly resemble the Hellboy comics. Outside of this brief look at Hellboy in action, now much else associated with the game was shared, but the project still seems to be coming together quite nicely.

You can check out the latest trailer for Web of Wyrd for yourself below:

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd currently doesn't have a release date or window of any sort, so it's hard to know when the game might arrive. It is known that Web of Wyrd is in the works for essentially all major platforms which include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you'd like to learn more about this new Hellboy game in the interim, you can check out its official description below.

"Developed by Upstream Arcade, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola. Like the comics, the game sends Hellboy on a series of vastly different and wholly unique adventures; and while those stories stand on their own, they are all tied to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House.

Built in 1962 by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux, The Butterfly House is more than a mere residence; it's a gateway. Its perverse angles and non-Euclidean geometries were designed with a singular foul purpose in mind: to open doorways into a terrible and fascinating dimension called The Wyrd."