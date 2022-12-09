A new Hellboy game announced from The Game Awards in partnership with creator Mike Mignola. Hellboy is one of the more niche comic book characters, but those who know him tend to love him. He's gotten a few movies, but never really truly been done justice in a video game. However, a new rougelite was announced at The Game Awards called Hellboy: World of Wyrd. The comic hero himself will be voiced by Lance Reddick and he'll be making his way though a chaotic, demented world filled with monsters to beat down. The first trailer has an art style that closely resembles the comics, so it should be pretty faithful.

As of right now, we have no idea when the game will release, but the fact that we got a bit of gameplay definitely suggests it's further along than some other games that do CG trailers. It also sounds like there will be a pretty strange world for players to explore and battle in. In this dangerous world, Hellboy will use his brawling skills along with ranged weapons to take down foes. Hellboy: World of Wyrd will also "tie together several independent stories into one unified Hellboy experience" with a "narrative true to the spirit of the comics." You can view an excerpt from the game's Steam page description below.

"Developed by Upstream Arcade, Hellboy Web of Wyrd is an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola. This roguelite action adventure game features monstrous toe-to-toe brawling. Like the comics, the game sends Hellboy on a series of vastly different and wholly unique adventures; and while those stories stand on their own, they are all tied to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House."

As of right now, we don't know much about when Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will release. With that said, we do know what it will release on! Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, so you can play it wherever you want!

