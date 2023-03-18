Hellboy Game Pays Tribute to Lance Reddick

The developer of the upcoming Hellboy game, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, has paid tribute to actor Lance Reddick following his death. Lance Reddick was one of those actors that popped up in tons of stuff and made the most of his screentime, even if it was only a matter of a few minutes. He had a deep and commanding voice, a distinct look, and just generally knew how to have fun on camera. Over the years, he has appeared in huge projects like the John Wick franchise, The Wire, Fringe, and so much more, but the last decade or so, he also started to make a name for himself in gaming. The actor famously appeared in Destiny 2, the Horizon franchise, and a number of other titles, but his next and seemingly final video game role was one that had fans really amped.

At the end of 2022, it was confirmed that a new Hellboy game was in the works and Lance Reddick would play the titular hero. When it was announced earlier today that Reddick had passed away at age 60, many were concerned what this might mean for the game. If his performance was unfinished, it could mean the studio would be forced to recast. The team behind Hellboy: Web of Wyrd released a tweet this evening paying tribute to the actor and offered condolences to all those affected by his death. The tweet ended with "we remain honored to have him as our Hellboy", which may suggest that Reddick finished his performance as the character and will remain in the role.

Our hearts are with Lance's family, friends, colleagues, and fans. Lance was a brilliant performer, generous with his time and attention — he had talent beyond compare, and we remain honored to have him as our Hellboy.https://t.co/JPzesNHMLu — Hellboy Web of Wyrd (@HellboyTheGame) March 17, 2023

Of course, this could change, but it's still a wonderful gesture from the studio to pay tribute to the actor and share touching words. We haven't heard much about the new Hellboy game since it was announced and it's unclear when we might hear more. The game has no release date at the moment, but hopefully, it won't be long until we can play it.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is slated to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in the future.