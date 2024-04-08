Helldivers 2 Players Just Defeated the Automatons, New Enemy Force Likely Incoming

Democracy has prevailed as Helldivers 2 players have now completely defeated the Automaton forces. Just a couple of days back, a new Major Order dubbed "Operation Swift Disassembly" hit Helldivers 2 and commanded the forces of Super Earth to wipe the Automatons out once and (maybe) for all. While some doubted that this would even be possible, Helldivers players around the globe were able to successfully complete the task, which means that a new enemy could now be looming.

As of this afternoon, it was formally announced that the Automatons in Helldivers 2 had been destroyed. Upon visiting the in-game map, all locations that were previously tied to the Automatons have now been cleared, meaning that any missions tied to the bots are no longer available for play. With the Automatons wiped out, this means that the war has now shifted to focus solely on the bugs (Terminids) who continue to threaten Super Earth from the galaxy's eastern front.

You did it, Helldivers. Operation Swift Disassembly was a success! With the bots eradicated and bugs contained, the galaxy is free once more. pic.twitter.com/W7GolbDmHW — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) April 7, 2024

While this move to remove the Automatons from Helldivers 2 might come as a bit of a shock, this is likely just being done to usher in a new enemy force. Since its launch back in February, developer Arrowhead Studios has continued to evolve Helldivers 2 with a variety of different weapons, missions, and enemy types. This decision to take the Automatons out of the game is just the latest such move of this type and is one that likely won't be permanent and is instead just being done to further the game's ongoing story.

When it comes to when this new foe in Helldivers 2 could emerge, well, that now becomes the biggest question. For the time being, the latest Major Order in the game is asking that players defeat Terminids on three specific planets as a way of aiding farmers. In all likelihood, this Major Order won't last very long and could see a new foe arise at some point in the coming days. When and if more information on this front comes about, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about seeing the Automatons completely defeated in Helldivers 2? And what are you wanting to see from the next enemy faction that is assumed to be coming to the game? Share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.