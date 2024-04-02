Huge Helldivers 2 Update Raises Level Cap to 150

If you're a Helldivers 2 player who maxed out your level fairly quickly and has been hoping tor a level cap increase, you're in luck. Arrowhead Game Studios just made the level cap three times as high as it was before with players now able to rank up to Level 150 compared to capping out at Level 50 instead. That change is in effect right now thanks to a new update that released on Tuesday, and update which also included a bunch of new balance changes to keep players busy while they work towards that new level cap.

Released on Tuesday morning, the Helldivers 2 update actually does quite a bit compared to some of the smaller patches. After fixing the problems with some of the Arc weapons, Arrowhead buffed one of those, the Arc Thrower, in more than one way in this update. Similarly, the same update has once again buffed fire damage, so if you're big on any on the incendiary weapons or the flamethrower, they should feel much more impactful now.

Below are the full patch notes for Tuesday's Helldivers 2 update including balance changes, bugfixes, and more:

Helldivers 2 April 2nd Patch Notes

Gameplay

Planetary Hazard additions

Blizzards

Sandstorms

Increased level cap

Level cap has been increased from 50 to 150

Balancing

Missions

Retrieve Essential Personnel

Moved the enemy spawn points further away from the objective to give players a fairer chance of defending the location.

There are fewer civilians required to complete the mission on higher difficulties.

Destroy Command Bunkers

Now has more objective locations, the mission was too easy before compared to other missions.

It can now appear in operations from difficulty 5.

Operation Modifiers

Halved the negative effect of operation modifiers that increase stratagem cooldowns or call in times.

Primary, Secondary, & Support Weapons

Arc Thrower: fixed charging inconsistencies; it will now always take 1s to charge a shot.

Arc Thrower: reduced distance from 50m to 35m.

Arc Thrower: increased stagger force.

Guard Dog: now restores full ammo from supply boxes.

Anti-Materiel Rifle: damage increased by 30%.

Breaker Incendiary: damage per bullet increased from 15 per bullet to 20 per bullet.

Fire damage per tick increased by 50% (from all sources).

Liberator Penetrator: now has a full auto mode.

Dominator: increased damage from 200 to 300.

Dominator: increased stagger.

Diligence Counter Sniper: increased armor penetration from light to medium.

Slugger: reduced stagger.

Slugger: reduced damage from 280 to 250.

Slugger: reduced demolition force.

Slugger: fixed armor penetration tag in the menu.

Slugger, Liberator Concussive, Senator: fixed incorrect armor penetration tags in the menu.

Recoilless Rifle: increased the number of rockets you restore from supply boxes from 2 to 3.

Spear: increased the number of missiles you restore from supply boxes from 1 to 2.

Heavy Machine Gun: the highest fire rate mode reduced from 1200 rpm to a more moderate 950.

Stratagems

Patriot Exosuit: rockets will now penetrate armor only on direct hit.

Enemies

Chargers normal melee attack now does less damage against Exosuits.

Bile Spewer and Nursing Spewer do less damage with their puke.

The Bile Titan can no longer be stunned.

Shriekers no longer create bug breaches.

Shriekers hitting you while they are dead now does significantly less damage.

Helldiver

Heavy and medium armor protects better and you now take about 10% less damage than before while wearing heavy and about 5% less when wearing medium armor. Fortified commando and light armor is unchanged.

Fixes

Fixed issue where save settings for PS5 would be reset when the game is rebooted, causing things such as loadout and hint settings to reset.

Enemies now properly target Exosuits. Previously, many enemies effectively ignored Exosuits if a helldiver on foot was available for them to target.

Fixed Exosuits being able to fire their weapons while opening the minimap.

The Helldiver and the Exosuit both had a bug that made them sometimes take explosion damage multiple times making things like automaton rockets be too deadly, this is now fixed.

Automaton enemy constellations that preferred to spawn more of certain Devastators types did not work and are now functioning as they should. This means that sometimes when playing against the Automatons you will face more Devastators instead of other enemy types.

We have improved the system that prevents hellpod steering close to large or important objects.

We have solved issues where the effective area around objects was a lot larger than intended.

We have reduced the number of objects that prevent hellpod steering.

Note: This system is intended to prevent softlocks where players can drop on important interaction points, or drop into unintended places. We will continue to monitor the state of the system after the update to see if additional tweaks are necessary.

Fixed cases where the ground under some assets could be bombed causing them to float.

Ballistic Shield changes

Collision mesh has been slightly increased in size for more forgiveness

Changed shield poses so that less of the helldiver is exposed

Addressed bug where parts of the helldiver would become vulnerable while using the shield in first person

Tutorial