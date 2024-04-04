New Helldivers 2 Weapons, Armors Revealed in Democratic Detonation Warbond

A new month means a new Helldivers 2 Warbond for players to work through, and this week, Helldivers 2 creators Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation unveiled what to expect from the Democratic Detonation Warbond. Just like last time whenever the Cutting Edge Warbond was previewed before releasing in March, we've only seen a snippet of what's included in this on with several different armor sets and weapons from the Democratic Detonation Warbond shown off on Thursday. The Warbond itself is scheduled to release on April 11th with players able to work through it for the month afterwards until the next new Warbond is out.

These weapons and armors revealed today are found within the premium version of the Democratic Detonation Warbond, so save your credits now if you see something in it that you like. Helldivers 2 players who've progressed through several Warbonds already will recall that you can get the premium version using the rarer credits you accumulate in-game, so there's no need to have to pay real money for the premium Warbond, but that option's available, too, if you just want it ASAP.

For new armors, the next Helldivers 2 Warbond has three that we know of so far in the premium version. Those are the CE-27 Ground Breaker, and CE-07 Demolition Specialist, and the FS-55 Devastator. Ground Breaker is a medium armor, Demolition Specialist is light armor, and Devastator is heavy armor. Some images found below were shared of different Helldivers in action, but it wasn't specified which armors are showcased in each one.

New Helldivers 2 Weapons

It's much easier, however, to tell which weapons are being shown off in those Helldivers 2 previews of the next Warbond. Three primary weapons, two secondary weapons, and one new Booster were all previewed today.

One of those is the BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle, an accurate, armor-penetrating rifle that Arrowhead is best used against smaller groups of enemies, though its firerate was not discussed. The Adjudicator Rifle seems to be shown off the image below.

There's also the R-36 Eruptor Rifle which is a bolt-action rifle with an explosive flair on it in that it shoots out explosive shrapnel upon impact. Like any other part of Helldivers 2, friendly fire and even hurting yourself are both things to watch out for.

Rounding out the primary weapons was the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow shown below. This weapon fires explosive bolts with travel distance and projectile drop to be accounted for when using it. Helldivers 2 has many explosive weapons, however, so the full stats for this one will have to show something quite unique to make it a contender compared to other options.

For the secondary weapons, Arrowhead teased the addition of a new G-123 Thermite Grenade which sticks to surfaces and burns them. Considering how the game's latest update just buffed fire damage, this looks like it'll be an excellent choice for heavy, armored targets if you can get it stuck to them.

The other secondary weapon is the GP-31 Grenade Pistol which, as its name suggests, is a pistol that shoots grenades. The only caveat to this weapon besides explosive misfires is that it appears to have to be reloaded after every shot.

Finally, the Booster. Helldivers 2's next Warbond will add the Expert Extraction Pilot Booster which lowers the time that it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach its destination. For those playing on higher difficulties where getting out as a team is the top priority, this'll likely be a must-have for at least one party member.

Helldivers 2's Democratic Detonation Warbond releases on April 11th.