Helldivers 2 Gun Is So Good Players Are Growing Paranoid It Will Be Nerfed

There is a gun so good in Helldivers 2 that players are growing paranoid it will be nerfed. Recent Helldivers 2 updates have been nerfing lots of Helldivers 2 player's favorite weapons and strats. As a result, the meta today is different than the meta was at launch, and over time, it will only change more and more. Right now though, there is no denying that the LAS-16 Sickle is one of the best guns in the game. Not only that, it is easy-to-use and well-rounded making it a candidate across various experience levels. It is so good that Helldivers 2 Reddit users are worried it is now going to be nerfed in a future update.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Helldivers 2 Reddit page this week is a post praising the gun disguised as a post calling it "absolute garbage." If you read the title of the post, you'd think it was for a post ranting about a buff for the gun, but the actual contents of the post highlight how good and popular it is.

"The new LAS-16 is possibly the worst gun ever released. Absolute garbage," reads the title of the post, which is then following by the following body: "I was lying, this new Las-16 is absolutely amazing and I love it! DO NOT make posts about this gun being good, instead just say how terrible it is. That way, Arrowhead won't have to nerf it and we'll finally have a decent primary! Again! Keep it on the down low."

As you would expect, most of the comments have echoed the sentiment. Meanwhile, the fact it is one of the most up-voted posts on the popular Reddit page over the entirety of the last seven days shows many agree.

"It's a lot of fun, it feels great to shoot, damage is slightly above average, and has unlimited ammo. It goes from A to S tier if you're in a cold planet in my opinion," reads one of these comments.

How to Get the LAS-16 Sickle

If you are interested in getting your hands on the Warbond weapon based on all of this priase, thankfully it is not too hard to acquire. All you need to do is head to Acquisitions, then the Cutting Edge Warbond, and buy it for 20 medals. In the meantime, for more Helldivers 2 coverage, click here.