Helldivers 2 Players Warned About the Future of Mechs

If you are a Helldivers 2 player unimpressed with the mechs and want them to be considerably buffed -- and judging by social media chatter, there are plenty of these players -- you may be left wanting this for a long time. When most players think of mechs they think of unstoppable forces of pure destruction. They aren't really this in Helldivers 2 though, and if you played the first game, you will know this. The problem is most Helldivers 2 players didn't play the first game, which unlike its sequel, was not popular when it released in 2015. If you did play the original though, you will not only know were mechs never pure bred killing machines, but this never really changed during the game's lifespan. This may not end up being the case with the sequel, but one OG Helldivers player recently took to the game's Reddit page to warn players to reset expectations if they think mechs are going to be massively buffed over time.

"Arrowhead refused to buff mechs for ten years," reads the post, which is one of the most popular on the equally popular Reddit page. "They kept them 'meh' in HD1 on purpose. They ignored a decade of people wanting them buffed. Mechs are never going to be John Wick machines. They're like drive-able sentry turrets. You call them down when you need them, and your team is supposed to play around it. If done well you get 16 EAT rockets and enough mini-gun to clear a breach and a few patrols. Try the deployable shield VS automatons. Arrowhead will not give you a reload. They will not make you walk faster. They might let you use stratagems while piloting like in HD1.

Of course, this random, anonymous Reddit user neither works at Arrowhead nor do they have a crystal ball, so take this with a grain of salt, but it is a reasonable observation and warning. Mechs will naturally be tweaked over time, just like other facets of the game, but if you are expecting an overhaul done to them in the name of buffing their performance, you are probably going to be left waiting on this.

That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you underwhelmed with the addition of mechs?