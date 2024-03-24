Helldivers 2 Players All Agree on the Only "Useless" Stratagem

Helldivers 2 players all agree on what the most useless stratagem in the game is. "Useless stratagem" is a strong pair of words when talking about Helldivers 2, because Arrowhead Game Studios has done any excellent job with the game balance and ensuring everything has function, if not serious legs in various strategies. That said, it is hard to make a case for the machine gun sentry.

To this end, one player recently took to Reddit to make note of the stratagem, calling it "useless." That said, the post -- which just about the entire game's Reddit page agrees with based on the popularity of the post and all the comments that echo the sentiment -- points out, there is a pretty easy fix to make it better.

The problem the sentry gun faces right now is that after level five, it does become pretty redundant. As the Reddit post points out though, if you give it a cool down of one minute, which in turns allows it to be called down quite often, it could have some actual utility. Whether Arrowhead Game Studios will ever do this, who knows, but the post is one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page this week, so someone at the studio has no doubt seen this suggestion.

As noted, the comments largely echo the sentiment, while offering other suggestions to improve it, which includes giving it 3x more ammo or two charges. Meanwhile, others take no umbrage with the claim about sentries, but do take issue with the claim it is the only useless stratagem, pointing to the ballistic guard dog, in particular. Naturally, there is some disagreement about this one though. And there are a few stratagems that fit this billing. Some think they are bad, others think they are decent. The only one where everyone seems to agree is bad is the sentry gun. Hopefully, this means a buff is on the horizon.

Helldivers 2 is available via PC and PS5. For more coverage on the surprise hit -- including all of the latest Helldivers 2 news, all of the latest Helldivers 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Helldivers 2 community discussion -- click here.