Helldivers 2 Announces Limited-Time Bonus XP Event

Helldivers 2 has quickly become one of the more popular games of early 2024. At one point, the latest game from Arrowhead Games passed Palworld on the Steam sales charts, cementing its popularity. However, all of those players diving in has caused several unexpected issues for the developers. While they continue to produce stability patches, many players are still having issues, particularly with Helldivers 2 not giving out proper rewards at the end of missions. Thankfully, the team at Arrowhead has noted the issue and is working on a fix. While players wait, the team is implementing the first double XP and Requisition weekend as a make-good.

Helldivers 2 Double XP and Requisition Weekend

A message to the HELLDIVERS 2 community from Deputy Game Director Sagar Beroshi about the upcoming weekend: pic.twitter.com/oqFQ9cG0QB — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 16, 2024

The new event was announced earlier today after Arrowhead dropped the latest patch for Helldivers 2. It runs from today through the end of the weekend and grants players XP and Requisition at a 50% multiplier on top of your mission score. You'll note a Game Master effect called "Accounting Corrections" to show that you're getting the multiplier.

This is a solid make-good from the developers. Players are understandably upset about missing out on rewards over the last few days. While this doesn't give them those back directly, it does provide players with a way to quickly grind out the missed rewards. Plus, it benefits everyone, making it a win-win for all Helldivers 2 players. Hopefully, the team can iron out the issue in an upcoming patch soon, though today's patch has definitely done quite a bit to fix the crashing bugs that have been plaguing the game.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the 01.000.008 Update. Helldivers 2 is available now on PS5 and PC.

Helldivers 2 Update 01.000.008 Patch Notes

Hello Divers!

Fresh patch notes coming in

Overview

For this patch, our major areas of focus were

Resolving crashes.



Improving matchmaking functionality.



Optimizing our server



Defend event updates



Fixes

The following issues have been fixed for this version.

Matchmaking

Playfab optimization



Playfab environment optimized – All lobbies now have proper data to run more effective matchmaking



Filtering optimization



We are optimizing the filter system when players are searching for lobbies, so that it excludes already full lobbies.



Stability and crashes



We have fixed three of our top crashes in the game, including particle renderer crashes and ragdoll crashes.



Fixed an issue where the application prioritized integrated graphics over some GPU in laptops.



Defend Events and Major Orders.



For readability purposes, we added a visual progression indicator to major order defend events



Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.