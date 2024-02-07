Palworld Loses Top Spot on Steam Charts to New PlayStation Game

Palworld's reign of dominance on the Steam charts has come to an end at the hands of a new release from PlayStation. Since launching a few weeks back, Palworld has been unstoppable on Steam. Not only was the "Pokemon with guns" game the highest-sold game on all of Steam, but it also broke numerous concurrent player records for paid games on the platform. Now, Palworld has come back to Earth just a bit, opening the door for a new PlayStation title to take over the Steam charts, at least for the moment.

As of the time of this writing, Helldivers 2 is now the top-selling game across all of Steam. The sequel to 2015's Helldivers, this follow-up entry has been a long time coming and now seems to have quite a bit of excitement built up as pre-orders alone are outpacing the current sales of both Palworld and Counter-Strike 2. For the time being, we don't know how these sales will translate to concurrent players as Helldivers 2 doesn't launch until tomorrow, February 8, but it's something that will be worth watching in the days ahead.

One of the reasons why Helldivers 2 might be off to such a hot start is because it's a game from PlayStation that is coming to PC on the same date as its PS5 counterpart. Typically, when PlayStation brings over its own exclusives to PC, it does so months or years following their arrival on PS5 or PS4. With Helldivers 2, though, this isn't the case. Clearly, the move already seems to be paying big dividends for PlayStation, which perhaps indicates that releases of this type could become the norm in the future.

If you'd like to learn more about this PlayStation game that is lighting up the Steam sales chart, you can check out the trailer and official description of Helldivers 2 at the bottom of the page.

Helldivers 2

"The Galaxy's Last Line of Offence. Enlist in the Helldivers and join the fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in a fast, frantic, and ferocious third-person shooter.

Freedom. Peace. Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization. Of our very existence. But the war rages on. And everything is once again under threat. Join the greatest military force the galaxy has ever seen and make this a safe and free place to live.

You will be assembled into squads of up to four Helldivers and assigned strategic missions. Watch each other's back – friendly fire is an unfortunate certainty of war, but victory without teamwork is impossible. Rain down freedom from above, sneak through enemy territory, or grit your teeth and charge head-first into the jaws of combat. How you deliver liberty is your choice; you'll have access to a wide array of explosive firepower, life-saving armor and battle-changing stratagems… the jewel in every Helldiver's arsenal."