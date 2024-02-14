Helldivers 2 Update Fixes Crashes on PC and PS5

Helldivers 2 got another update this week shortly after one released for the PC and PS5 platforms, though that previous one didn't go so well given how it had to be rolled back on Steam because it made the game perform worse. This one, however, hopefully won't go through a similar set of problems now that it's been released on the PS5 and PC once more. The Helldivers 2 update from Arrowhead Game Studios released on February 14th is expectedly geared towards fixing crashes which players were experiencing on both platforms with the same update addressing matchmaking issues, too.

The update is a pretty small one since it focuses only on those kinds of issues and doesn't include any new content to speak of, though that's to be expected given how new the game still is. Some of the things addressed in the update include a fix for crashes which were apparently caused by aiming down the sights of a weapon, a crash which is pretty problematic in a game like Helldivers 2 where you're trying to keep as much distance between you and aliens and robots as you possibly can.

Helldivers 2 Patch 01.000.006

Because it's mostly focused on bugs and crashes and matchmaking problems, the patch notes for this week's Helldivers 2 update are rather brief. You can see the patch notes for Helldivers 2 Patch 01.000.006 outlined below:

Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start

Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.

User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.

Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene

Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.

Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.

Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.

Game no longer crashes when using ADS.

Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.

Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.

Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.

After the update went live, players reported more successful multiplayer ventures like using Helldivers 2's quickplay feature to get going with a team right away.

"First click of quickplay and connected to a team straight away," said one player on Reddit after the update was released.

This update also appears to have fixed an issue that was publicized by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller this week. Miller shared the clip from his PS5 below which showed the game crashing over and over again at startup and speculated that it was perhaps due to him having too many friends from publishing his friend code. While the anecdote wasn't cited in the patch notes, it sure seems like "user profile with too many friends no longer causes crash" is related to that issue.

The newest Helldivers 2 update is out now on both the PS5 and PC platforms. To keep up with more updates like this one as soon as they're released, your best bet is to keep an eye on the game's socials including its official Discord.