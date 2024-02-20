New Helldivers 2 Update Released for PS5 and PC, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Helldivers 2 has been let loose this afternoon across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. By all accounts, Helldivers 2 has been a far bigger success for developer Arrowhead Studios than the company ever planned. So much so, in fact, that the studio has struggled to accommodate the sheer number of players that are trying to play the game at any point in time. And while fixes for the game's servers are surely in the works, Arrowhead has today released a new patch that comes with some improvements for the game itself.

Downloadable at this very moment, update version 1.000.10 for Helldivers 2 isn't too massive in scope. For the most part, Arrowhead Studios has fixed a couple of problems tied to game crashing with this patch. Beyond this, there have been a couple other improvements that have been made to the client, civilian mission difficulty, and quickplay. Arrowhead also happened to outline all of the other known issues that Helldivers 2 has at the moment. Moving forward, these errors should be resolved in future patches for the game that will roll out in the days and weeks ahead.

Until that time, to get a look at everything that has been overhauled in this new update for Helldivers 2, you can view the full patch notes attached below.

Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.10 Patch Notes

Fixes

Fixed crash when replicating ragdoll momentum.

Fixed crash when replicating destructions.

Fixed crash when displaying the mission end rewards.

Resolved a 100% block issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC

Tuned extract civilian mission difficulty.

Improved the way that we handle platform authentication to avoid things like the black screen issue at startup.

Improvements to our client > backend communication for better backend performance.

Implemented an automatic retry mechanism to quickplay.

Added proper login error message for error "10002038."

Known Issues