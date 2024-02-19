Helldivers 2 Players are Dodging Server Wait Times by Staying Logged On

Helldivers 2 has been a major success since launching earlier this month, but that success has been a double-edged sword for players. Server issues have plagued the game, and queue times can get very long. To circumvent the queues, it seems some players are simply staying logged on overnight. The issue is frustrating for players, who claim that this is making it even harder to play the game they paid for. On Twitter, the issue has been brought to the attention of Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt, who was asked if the team could add an option that auto kicks players out when they've been away for a time.

Pilestedt has responded to those pleas, stating that he "already mentioned this to the team." The Tweet from Pilestedt can be found embedded below.

Agreed, I have already mentioned this to the team. — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 19, 2024

It's hard to say just how many players are actually using this method, and what impact it will have if Arrowhead is able to implement a method that kicks those players out. We also don't know how long it will take for this to be implemented. For now, Helldivers 2 fans are just going to have to be patient and hope that these server problems get ironed out quickly. If the team can get things running smoother, hopefully some players won't feel the need to stay logged on in the first place!

The Success of Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 was released February 8th on PlayStation 5 and PC, and the game has already found huge success. This marks the first time PlayStation has simultaneously released a game on PS5 and PC, and the results have been impressive. Helldivers 2 has already sold more than 1 million units worldwide, and was briefly the top-selling game on Steam, temporarily overtaking Palworld (though not in units sold).

It remains to be seen whether the game will be able to maintain this momentum, and if it will convince PlayStation to release more games day one on PC. PC releases have become somewhat controversial among many PlayStation fans, as some feel that it takes away the appeal of owning a console. Prior to Helldivers 2, PlayStation's PC releases have come long after their console debut.

Helldivers 2 on Xbox

While PlayStation has embraced PC in a big way, the company has mostly avoided putting its games on systems like Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The lone exception has been MLB The Show, though that series being available on other platforms is a result of Sony's contract with the MLB. Phil Spencer recently shared his surprise that PlayStation hasn't made Helldivers 2 a priority on Xbox, telling Game File that he's "not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox." It's possible PlayStation could see the benefits of bringing the game to the console at some point, but right now the game has more players than it can even deal with!

Are you frustrated by the server issues with Helldivers 2? Do you think players staying logged on is part of the problem? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: PC Gamer]