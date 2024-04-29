Helldivers 2 Releases New Update, Here's Each of the 100-Plus Changes

A new Helldivers 2 update has been released by Arrowhead Game Studios via the PC and PS5 alongside patch notes, which reveal and detail over 100 changes and improvements to the game. The update is dubbed "Patch 01.000.300," and it comes with a metric ton of gun changes, including some changes that will no doubt tweak the meta of the game. There are also some substantially changes to enemies and stratagems. Arrowhead Game studios also highlights a change to the Spread Democracy mission.

While we have the patch notes for the update, which can be seen below, we don't have any intel on the file size of the update, which means we have minimal insight to offer about how long it may take to download. The patch notes are pretty extensive, but this doesn't always translate to a meatier update, especially when there isn't any new content, which there isn't.

Helldivers 2 Update 01.000.300 Patch Notes

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Balance changes to weapons, stratagems, and enemies



Change to the Spread Democracy mission



Balancing

General

Armors with armor rating above 100 now also reduce damage on headshots.

Victory poses will now only play for the extracted. (No stolen valor on my ship.)

Burning damage reduced by 15%



Primary, Secondary & Support Weapons

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

Slightly smaller explosion

Increased stagger

Decreased number of maximum mags from 12 to 8

Increased number of magazines received from resupply from 6 to 8

Slight reduction in ergonomics

Muzzle velocity increased



LAS-99 Quasar Cannon

Increased recharge time by 5 seconds

BR-14 Adjudicator

Full auto is now the default fire mode

Reduced recoil

Increased maximum mags from 6 to 8

Increased number of magazines received from resupply from 6 to 8

Now placed amongst assault rifles



LAS-98 Laser Cannon

Slightly increased damage

Slightly reduced damage versus large volume bodies



SG-8P Punisher Plasma

Decreased maximum mags from 12 to 8

Increased amount of magazines received from resupply from 6 to 8

Increased projectile speed, but will still keep a similar range

Decreased damage falloff on the explosion

Now placed in the energy weapons category



ARC-12 Blitzer

Increased shots per minute from 30 to 45

Now placed in the energy weapons category



R-36 Eruptor

Decreased number of maximum mags from 12 to 6

Explosion damage drops off slightly faster



LAS-16 Sickle

Decreased amount of magazines from 6 down to 3

LAS-5 Scythe

Increased damage from 300 to 350

Decreased max number of mags from 6 down to 4



RS-422 Railgun

Increased armor penetration in both safe mode and unsafe mode

Stagger force slightly reduced



MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun

Third person crosshair enabled

63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

Damage increased from 128 to 140

Ergonomics improved



R-63 Diligence

Damage increased from 112 to 125

P-19 Redeemer

Slight increase in recoil

P-2 Peacemaker

Increased damage from 60 to 75

P-8 Senator

Increased damage from 150 to 175

Speedloader added when reloading on an empty cylinder–speeds up reload on empty considerably



LAS-7 Dagger

Increased damage from 150 to 200

AR-19 Liberator

Damage increased from 55 to 60

AR-23C Liberator Concussive

Damage increased from 55 to 65

JAR-5 Dominator

Damage decreased from 300 to 275

AX/AR-23 Guard Dog

Decreased damage by 30%

RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher

Airburst Rocket Launcher will no longer detonate when shot near stratagems (HMG turret, Sentries, Resupplies) and other Helldivers Reduced proximity radius

Stratagems

A/MG-43 Machinegun Sentry

Increased health to match other Sentries

A/ARC-3 Tesla Tower

Increased health by 33%

FAF-14 Spear

Added reload stage reload after the spent missile had been discarded

RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher

Enemies

Bile Spewer and Nursing Spewers movespeed slightly reduced

Hulks: Force required for them to stagger slightly increased

Hulk Scorcher direct flamethrower damage reduced by 20%

Devastator fire rate slightly increased (only the standard devastator)

Gunships sideways movement slightly increased

Scout strider Riders now less vulnerable to explosions

Fog Generators health and armor increased

Gunship spawners now have a much lower cap on how many gunships they can have active at the same time



Enemy Patrols

Patrol spawning has been increased when there are fewer than 4 players. The fewer the players the bigger the change. For 4 player missions there will be no change compared to before.The biggest noticeable change will be for solo players at higher difficulties

Gameplay

Made minor level generation improvements to how we distribute locations throughout the mission map. This should improve variation in distance between objectives, and objectives will likely not spawn as far away from each other as often as before.

Added setting in the options menu gameplay section to disable automatic climbing and vaulting while sprinting.

The Spread Democracy mission otherwise known as "raise the flag" can now be enjoyed on higher difficulties for maximum freedom spreading.

When readying up, Helldivers now salute to ensure maximum democratic readiness.

Added ambience to the Tremor planetary hazard to underline the severity so Helldivers can react accordingly

Shots that ricochet from heavy armored enemies will now properly hit the Helldiver who fired them. Trigger discipline is highly recommended.



Fixes

Crash fixes