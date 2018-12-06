Here’s How to Try Out ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ for Free

Shadow of the Tomb Raider made its stunning debut back in November and the final chapter of the reboot trilogy left long-time fans of Lara Croft wanting more. For those that didn’t get a chance to scoop up a copy for themselves, Square Enix is offering a limited-time trial to play the game for free on all three platforms.

The free trial period lasts for the first portion of the game that lands Lara Croft in Cozumel, Mexico during the Day of the Dead festival. Both Croft and her trusty friend Jonah must begin their search for an end to their struggle against Trinity.

Though Shadow of the Tomb Raider was hit with negativity post-launch for going on sale shortly after its release, the overall reception of the game itself was mostly positive. We ourselves couldn’t get enough out of her thrilling conclusion and how much different the final installment felt from the first.

“One thing that instantly enthralled me about the Shadow title is that this was a much darker perspective regarding our beloved Croft,” reads our full review. “The first title in the origins arc proposed a scared, confused, and beaten down Lara – the Hunted. In the sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, we saw a much more empowered heroine unafraid of the dark truths ahead – the Hunter. In Shadows of the Tomb Raider, players see the apex. We see a Croft that’s seen and survived battle, a Croft that has a hard time reconciling the growth and the weight of her decisions within her reflection. We see a protagonist that has been to Hell and back as she weighs what is most important to her – the Master.

“The progression of Shadow of the Tomb Raider did hide an interesting juxtaposition. Yes, this journey is much darker than anything we’ve ever seen in the character but the developers also showed a different side to the character, more than we’ve seen in her entire history: Socially awkward, a little introverted, a lone-wolf navigating society and those closest to her. It’s an interesting perspective to take on for such a renowned character who is built upon her fast-acting survival and confidence previously seen. This social aspect was taken even further with the relationship between her and her friend Jonah, another feature of the narrative that hit home for a more permanent impact on the player experience.”

As for the adventure itself, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Forge DLC is also available, taking Croft into a an entirely new danger.

