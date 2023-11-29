Here's Where to Order Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Online On December 1st

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Everything you need to know about Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn including retailer links, decks, prices, and more.

The trading card game Disney Lorcana launched The First Chapter wave back in September, and sellouts happened in the blink of an eye as fans clamored to get their hands on a game that's fueled by Disney's iconic cast of characters. We are now on the brink of the mass online retail launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn in the midst of the 2023 holiday shopping season, so expect chaos. That's certainly what happened with the disastrous Ravensburger pre-order event, but you'll have a lot more opportunities come December 1st when Floodborn will be widely available online.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will launch with two Starter Decks, the Illumineer's Trove, booster display boxes, playmats, and the Disney100 Collector's Set, If history serves, you best shot on that date will happen here at shopDIsney. For The First Chapter launch, shopDisney went live with product at 12am PT / 3am ET, so that might be the strategy this time around as well (expect a queue). They also like to drop new product at 8am PT / 11am ET. This article will be updated with an official launch time if/when it becomes available. Note that you can reserve some cards early if you know where to look. The following retailers have broken the December 1st street date and currently have starter decks and boosters available to pre-order:

Below you'll find a list of retailers that have launched Disney Lorcana products online along with a breakdown of Rise of the Floodborn starter decks, boosters, and more. Some retailers currently have The First Chapter sets available, but they should all get Floodborn at some point on the December 1st release date. We also expect slower sellouts and swifter restocks given that Ravensburger has increased production capacity in response to extremely high demand.

Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks and More



The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove and Disney100 Collector's Edition set. There will also be two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast alongside card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu.

Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks ($16.99): Each starter deck includes 60 cards, including 2 foil cards of the characters on the package front, 11 game tokens, 1 rulebook, and 1 booster pack containing 12 randomized cards. You can take a sneak peek at the new cards right here.

Boosters ($143.99 for a box of 24 / $5.99 each): Each booster contains 12 cards – 6 common cards, 3 uncommon cards, 2 rare, super rare, or legendary cards, 1 foil card (random rarity level).

Disney Lorcana The Illumneer's Trove ($49.99):The Illumineer's Trove includes a full-art storage box, two deck boxes, eight booster packs, a player's guide, 15 game tokens and a players guide that "offers a look into the world of Lorcana as well as a complete visual guide to all cards in Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Also included are deckbuilding tips and game strategies."

Disney 100 Collector's Edition Gift Set ($49.99): The Disney 100 Collector's Set includes 6 exclusive foil alternate art cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG and Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn TCG that are illustrated by Disney animators. The set also includes 4 booster packs from Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn.

Disney Lorcana Accessories

Card Sleeves ($9.99): "Each pack contains 65 matte-finish card sleeves featuring a Disney Lorcana glimmer."

($9.99): "Each pack contains 65 matte-finish card sleeves featuring a Disney Lorcana glimmer." Deck Boxes ($5.99): "Each deck box can hold up to 80 sleeved cards."

($5.99): "Each deck box can hold up to 80 sleeved cards." Playmats ($19.99): "Each playmat features striking artwork of Disney characters. A fabric top prevents damage during gameplay and can also be used as a desk mat or mouse pad, while the anti-slip bottom keeps the mat in place during use."

What Is Disney Lorcana?

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play..