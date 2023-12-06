Disney Lorcana Announces Into the Inklands, New Set Due Out in 2024

Disney Lorcana is heading into the Inklands for its third set. Today, Ravensburger announced Into the Inklands, the third set for Disney Lorcana. The new set will introduce "locations," a new kind of card that feature Disney settings like Motonui or the Jolly Roger and offer players special abilities and interactions when their character cards visit those locations. The new set will be released on February 23, 2024 at game stores and on March 8, 2024 at mass retailers.

Location cards will have varying effects – some cards give bonuses when characters visit them, while other locations provide passive benefits while in play. The new set will also introduce several new characters and properties to the world of Disney Lorcana, including Pluto, Perdita from 101 Dalmatians, Kit Cloudkicker from TaleSpin, and Scrooge McDuck. Also featured in the set is Jim Hawkins and the crew of the RLS Legacy, bringing more Treasure Planet characters to the game. You can check out a first look at some of the new Disney Lorcana cards below, including a return of the Floodborn Peter Pan shown in The First Chapter.

Another addition coming courtesy of Into the Inklands are new in-game "mini-stories" that explore the lore of Disney Lorcana and start to delve deeper into the narrative of the game. A press release for the new set explains that the Illumineers who accidentally unleashed a flood of mixed ink, thus creating the Floodborn characters featured in the game, are now tasked with gathering scattered lore throughout the Inklands. However, upon venturing out of the Great Illuminary, the Illumineers discover that an "ominous shadow storm" has been spotted at the edges of Lorcana, adding more urgency in their quest.

Disney Lorcana has become one of the hottest trading card games in stores since its initial release in August. Demand for the game has been so high, many stores have sold out of stock almost instantly. Ravensburger has frequently said they are actively increasing production to increase the amount of product released in stores.

Into the Inklands products will include two new Starter Decks (Amber/Emerald and Sapphire/Ruby) along with a new Illumineer's Trove, a new Gift Set and other play accessories like playmats, card sleeves, and deck boxes. The new set will be released in game stores on February 23, 2024 and then at mass retailers on March 8th, 2024.