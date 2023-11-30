Official Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Restock Date Announced (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the midst of the Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn launch, Disney has exclusively revealed to ComicBook.com the official details regarding their big restock of the original The First Chapter wave. As promised, Ravensburger has increased production in response to extremely high demand for Lorcana, and the first major reprint release is set to drop on December 22, 2023 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET right here at shopDisney. It is expected to include most (if not all) of the products, including starter decks boosters, the gift set, and maybe even the The Illumneer's Trove. Floodborn is officially set to drop at the same time and in the same place on December 1st.

Note that we've seen Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Starter Decks and Booster pre-order restocks at several retailers in recent days, many of which were still up and running at the time of writing. These retailers include Amazon, Hot Topic, and BoxLunch, all of which are linked below. Additional retailers are included in the list, and we expect The First Chapter restocks there through the holidays as well.

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Starter Decks and More

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter includes Starter Decks, boosters, The First Chapter Gift set, Playmats, Portfolios, Sleeve Packs, and Deck Boxes. Details on each are as follows:

Disney Lorcana Starter Decks ($16.99): Each starter deck includes 60 cards, including 2 foil cards of the characters on the package front, 11 game tokens, 1 rulebook, and 1 booster pack containing 12 randomized cards. There are 3 different Starter Deck designs featuring Moana & Mickey Mouse, Cruella & Alladin, and Sleeping Beauty (Aurora) & Mufasa.

Boosters ($143.99 for a box of 24 / $5.99 each): Each booster contains 12 cards – 6 common cards, 3 uncommon cards, 2 rare, super rare, or legendary cards, 1 foil card (random rarity level).

Disney Lorcana The Illumneer's Trove ($49.99):The Illumineer's Trove includes a full-art storage box, two deck boxes, eight booster packs, a player's guide, 15 game tokens and a players guide that "offers a look into the world of Lorcana as well as a complete visual guide to all cards in Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter. Also included are deckbuilding tips and game strategies."

Disney Lorcana Gift Set ($29.99): The gift set for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter features Mulan – Imperial Soldier and Hades – King of Olympus. It includes 2 oversized foil cards, 2 playable foil cards, 34 game tokens, and 4 booster packs of 12 additional game cards each.

Disney Lorcana Accessories

Card Sleeves ($9.99): "Each pack contains 65 matte-finish card sleeves featuring a Disney Lorcana glimmer. The first characters featured will be Captain Hook, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse."

Deck Boxes ($5.99): "Each deck box can hold up to 80 sleeved cards. The first Disney Lorcana deck boxes will feature the same Captain Hook, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse art as the card sleeves."

Playmats ($19.99): "Each playmat features striking artwork of Disney characters. A fabric top prevents damage during gameplay and can also be used as a desk mat or mouse pad, while the anti-slip bottom keeps the mat in place during use. The first Disney Lorcana playmats will feature Maleficent, Maui, and Mickey Mouse."

Portfolios ($19.99): "Players can safeguard their collection with portable card portfolios, which hold 64 standard cards as well as 8 oversized cards. The first Disney Lorcana card portfolios will feature Stitch and The Queen."

What Is Disney Lorcana?

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.