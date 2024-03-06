Heroscape Is Back, and Wave 1 Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last June, Renegade Games Studios revealed that they acquired the license for the Heroscape tabletop game, partnering with Hasbro for a relaunch that appeared to be similar to the one that occurred with Heroquest. Today they made good on that promise by opening up pre-orders for the first wave of Heroscape products in 2024, which includes five items – the Age of Annihilation Master Set, Battle for the Wellspring Battle Box, The Grove at Laur's Edge Terrain Pack, Age of Annihilation Master Set Premium Painted Edition, and the Battle for the Wellspring Premium Painted Edition.

Note that this relaunch comes after an exceedingly high price $249.99 point for the Herocape: Age of Annihilation core set sunk a HasLab project crowdfunding campaign in 2022. While the standard version of new set is far cheaper than the HasLab version at $124.99, it does appear to be less ambitious with 20 unpainted miniatures as opposed to the 71 proposed initially. However, a premium edition of the set is available with 20 fully painted miniatures for $225, though some might say that the Haslab version that everyone complained about would have been a better value. Details about each of the new Heroscape releases can be found below complete with pre-order links. Amazon pre-orders for Wave 1 will arrive on August 8th, and a second wave of Heroscape releases is expected in the Fall of 2024.

1. Age of Annihilation Master Set ($124.99) - See on Amazon: "The Age of Annihilation Heroscape Master Set is a must-have addition to the Heroscape player's collection! It contains 20 highly detailed, fully assembled unpainted miniatures with a paint wash. Plus nine gameplay scenarios, customizable wall terrain, and 330 hexes worth of interlocking customizable terrain in pre-configured sizes across 94 tiles! The Age of Annihilation Master Set is perfect for both newcomers and players of yesteryear. It is also fully compatible with previous and upcoming Heroscape releases."

2. Battle for the Wellspring Battle Box ($44.99) - See on Amazon: "The Battle Box is the perfect jumping on point for players new to Heroscape, offering an entry point to the game at a lower price point. Though these will strongly appeal to new players, there is just as much value for existing fans! This Battle Box contains six highly detailed, fully assembled unpainted miniatures with a paint wash, exclusive to this Battle Box. Also included are brand-new Wellspring Water terrain tiles, 104 hexes worth of interlocking customizable terrain in pre-configured sizes across 31 tiles, and four unique gameplay scenarios!"

3. The Grove at Laur's Edge Terrain Pack ($49.99) - See on Amazon: "This Terrain Box is the first of many coming terrain box expansions for the Heroscape Terrain System line! This box includes three interlocking Laur jungle trees and six Laur underbrush pieces to elevate your next battlefield. The three Laur jungle trees will be a large and imposing addition to battlemaps, coming in at 13.6cm, 14.6cm, and 15.5cm tall. The underbrush also has a significant presence at 11.2cm tall! This terrain pack, along with upcoming releases, will be backwards compatible with previous Heroscape content. Fans of the older sets can purchase these terrain packs to further enhance their gameplay and replace any broken or missing tiles."

4. Age of Annihilation Master Set Premium Painted Edition ($225) – See at Hasbro Pulse: "This version will include the same contents as the standard Age of Annihilation Master Set, but with twenty fully assembled premium painted miniatures!"

5. Battle for the Wellspring Premium Painted Edition ($65) - See at Hasbro Pulse: "Another premium option, this version will include the same contents as the standard Battle for the Wellspring Battle Box, but with six fully assembled premium painted miniatures!"

"With the opening of pre-orders for Heroscape, we're inviting players and retailers to jump on board and be part of the future of one of the greatest miniature games ever played!" said Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher at Renegade Game Studios. "Each part of this first wave offers unique and exciting options for every type of Heroscape player, promising endless hours of strategic gameplay and storytelling. Valhalla awaits!"

"Through our initial efforts to reinvigorate Heroscape in 2022 with a campaign on Hasbro Pulse's crowdfunding platform, HasLab, it became evident that the fans' passion for the game remains strong. Their unwavering support inspired us to explore new avenues to sustain and engage with the Heroscape community. We are excited about Heroscape's future with Renegade Games and are committed to honoring the enthusiasm of our fans," said Bradley Bowman, Senior Director, Global Toys at Hasbro.

HeroScape was originally launched in 2004 as a miniatures skirmish game featuring hexagonal tiles and armies made up of radically different units from a variety of times and genres. After moving the game over to its Wizards of the Coast subsidiary, Hasbro ultimately shelved HeroScape back in 2010, although a dedicated fanbase continued to play the game over a decade after it originally was discontinued. Several fan designers were involved with the planned relaunch of the game.