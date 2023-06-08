Heroscape Is Coming Back (For Real This Time)

Renegade Games Studios has picked up the license for Heroscape, bringing the game back to tabletops after a failed crowdfunding campaign last year. Renegade has announced that they are finalizing expansion of their current licensing relationship with Hasbro to include the Heroscape tabletop game, wit ha release to come in the hobby, specialty and mass retail markets. Renegade will work with Hasbro Pulse to make the game available with as wide an audience as possible, although what that entails is unclear. It is also unclear whether Renegade will incorporate the previously designed new factions from Hasbro's aborted relaunch of the game last year. Renegade will release all-new content for the game, including faction boxes, terrain packs, and more, with multiple price points aimed to bring in new players and appeal to Heroscape veterans.

Renegade also plans to launch a World Championship in the future, with online community and organized play support also planned.

"Heroscape brought a lot of people into hobby gaming and to this day there is a robust and passionate community; we look forward to growing that community and continuing to offer new and exciting models for gamers to enjoy," said Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher of Renegade Game Studios, in a press release announcing the new release. "Additionally, we will be partnering with hobby stores to give Heroscape and its community of players the best home possible where they can make new friends and engage in exciting battles across Valhalla!"

Hasbro first announced plans to relaunch Heroscape, a popular miniatures skirmish game featuring hexagonal 3D tiles and armies built from a variety of eras and genres, last year and launched a Hasbro Pulse crowdfunding campaign to support the game's launch. However, Hasbro's price point to back the crowdfunding campaign was seen as painfully high and the campaign was ultimately cancelled far short of its goal. At the time, Hasbro said there were no further plans for Heroscape in the works.

Renegade Games Studios has partnered with Hasbro to publish a number of classic Hasbro games, including Axis & Allies and Diplomacy.

No launch date for the new iteration of Heroscape has been announced, but Renegade has launched a webpage for news about the game.