Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed

Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at a recent preview event for Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software director Alan Tew tried to give us a better understanding of just how long the game is. Tew obviously doesn't yet know how general audiences might play the game, but in his own experience during playtests, Tew indicated that those looking to see everything that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer should clear a lot of time in their schedule.

"We find that the length varies really dramatically and really wildly based on the player and, like you said, mainlining versus doing side missions," Tew said. "I can describe it through my own lens. I'm someone, you can imagine, who has been through many playthroughs and you understand what I might know about the game given my position. I recently did a 100% playthrough of everything, and even with all of my knowledge and my information, that was an 80+ hour run getting through all the content. I feel like there's a lot there and a lot to engage with and I'm excited for people to have that experience."

Considering that Hogwarts Legacy took roughly 80 hours for someone who is so intimately familiar with the game to complete it fully, it stands to reason that normal players could take closer to 100 hours to accomplish everything. When it comes to mainlining the title, it's obviously hard to say how long it might take to finish, but most players likely won't only stick to the story path anyway. After all, simply existing within this world and going about everyday life at Hogwarts is one of the big draws of the game, so you might as well take your time with it.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to finally release next month on February 10th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Additional versions of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will then launch in April while Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until July.

