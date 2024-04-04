PlayStation Leaker Teases When to Expect Horizon 3

Guerrilla Games hasn't officially announced that it is working on Horizon 3, a follow-up to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn and 2022's Horizon Forbidden West, but this is the expectation. Not only do the events of the second game suggest a third game is happening, but it is a major series for PlayStation that it is investing a hefty penny into with spin-off games and cross-media adaptations. The question is not whether Horizon 3 is in development, but when it will be revealed and released. To this end, apparently not soon.

According to a new rumor from a PlayStation leaker, Horizon 3 is going to "take a bit longer to be revealed." Unfortunately, this is the extent of the details. What should be made of this, exactly, is hard to know. It is safe to rule out a reveal this year and maybe even next year, as if either of these two possibilities were the plan the leaker would probably convey as much rather than warn fans to be prepared to wait.

Given that Horizon Forbidden West, which also got DLC, just released in 2022, it makes sense the reveal of the next game is a bit off. About three years and a few months separated the release of Horizon Zero Dawn and the reveal of Horizon Forbidden West. If this repeats, Horizon 3 won't be revealed until the summer of 2025 at the earliest. That said, it sounds like the game may even need longer so a 2025 reveal could be possibly off the table.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is lots of speculation. As for the source, it is an anonymous X user that goes by Silknigth. The source has proven reliable in the past, but there have been concerns raised here and there about just how reliable and connected they are. In other words, take this information with a grain of salt.

As for Guerrilla Games and PlayStation, neither has commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. Whether this will change, only time will tell, but probably not. Neither ever comments on rumors or speculation. If it does happen though, we will update the story accordingly.