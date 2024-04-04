Ghost of Tsushima 2 could be revealed soon, if a new rumor is accurate. It's an open secret that Sucker Punch Productions is working on a sequel to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima. And considering the studio's history of being a one-game studio, this is probably all it is working on for the PS5. So far, Sucker Punch Productions has kept quiet, but this should change soon. Not only are we coming up on the four-year anniversary of the first game, which means sufficient time has passed to start expecting to see the sequel, but a new rumor alleges it was supposed to already be revealed by now.

According to the new rumor, the "new game" from Sucker Punch Productions was supposed to be announced last year, "but something changed." To this end, an "announcement should happen in the coming months." It is unclear how much of this final part is just speculation. Further, the rumor makes no mention of what this game is, but it seems safe to assume it is Ghost of Tsushima 2 based on previous rumors, job listings, the success of the first game, PlayStation's investment in the IP with multi-media projects, and PlayStation's strategy of developing IP rather than creating new ones.

As for the source of the rumor, it is an X user that goes by "Silknigth." Over the last year or so, the anonymous leaker has gained a bit of notoriety and reputation for scoops, though the consistency of the information is sometimes called into question. In other words, be sure to take this information with a grain of salt. That said, even if this is just speculation, it is safe and reasonable speculation as it is probably accurate. In fact, we wouldn't be terribly surprised if it turns up at the rumored PlayStation event for May.

At the moment of publishing, neither Sucker Punch Productions nor PlayStation have commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not the comment or update is salient.

