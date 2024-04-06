Horror on the Orient Express Kickstarter Launches, Bringing Call of Cthulhu Campaign to Life

Chaosium has launched the Kickstarter campaign for its Horror on the Orient Express board game, with backers raising over $700,000 in its first week. The new board game, designed by veteran game designers Michał Gołąb Gołębiowski and Adam Kwapiński, is an adapation of the classic Call of Cthulhu adventure, which is known for being particularly deadly. In the game, players must work together to root out cultists among the passengers of the train, while also protecting the train from various monsters and an eldritch, blood-thirsty adventure. Components for Horror on the Orient Express board game include 3D versions of the Orient Express's cars, complete with movable curtains and an engine with a speed dial. You can check out a teaser for the Kickstarter below:

Gameplay involves up to four investigators, each of which has their own unique abilities and skills, who have to manage the train's journey while rooting out cultists and keeping innocent passengers sane and calm. Players can gather items, talk to passengers, discover clues, and potentially even learn spells to help hold off disaster.

Originally published in 1991, Horror on the Orient Express is well-known for its lethality, with Chaosium warning players that 70% of their characters would not survive the adventure. The original adventure was designed Geoff Gillan, Nick Hagger, Penelope Love, Marion Anderson, Richard Watts, Christian Lehmann, Mark Morrison, Bernard Caleo, Russell Waters, Phil Anderson, Peter F. Jeffery, L. N. Isinwy-II, Thomas Ligotti, and Lynn Willis.

The game supports 1-4 players and takes 90-120 minutes to play per game. Backers can get a copy with a $98 pledge. As of press time, the Kickstarter has raised $771,626 and will remain open through April 19th.