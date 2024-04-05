Disney Lorcana Ramps Up Challenge Events in Response to High Demand

Disney Lorcana's first major tournaments are increasing the player cap to accommodate high demand from prospective players. Today, Ravensburger announced that they were increasing the player caps for all of their Disney Lorcana Challenge events, including the May 25th events in Atlanta and Lille. Both events will now have capacity for up to 2,048 players, with the Atlanta event moving to the Georgia World Congress Center. All other events will have updated player caps that are at least double in size, with some having even higher player caps when venue capacity resolves. In tournaments with player counts of 1,025 or more, the Continental Championship qualifications and promo card prizing will scale.

Tickets for the Disney Lorcana Challenge events opened up last month, but sold out in minutes, leaving many fans and players frustrated about the continued disparity between supply and demand. Similar issues occurred in 2023 when demand for the early Disney Lorcana cards far outpaced supply, something that was driven in part by scalpers and re-sellers.

Additionally, Ravensburger announced that all future Disney Lorcana Challenge event tickets will be issued via the tournament platform Melee. This is to ensure that all tickets are tied to the account a player is using to register for the tournament, which should hypothetically cut down on bots sales. Ticket sales for future event will resume as early as next week, with Atlanta tickets opening only to those on the waitlist this weekend and Lille tickets going on sale on Monday.

Additionally, Ravensburger announced they are working to "accelerate" some of its future plans for Organized Play, with an aim to add additional events prior to the Continental Championships. In a statement provided to ComicBook.com, Ravensburger said "Ravensburger is committed to doing the best we can for our players, and we appreciate the community's patience and excitement as we work through these early stages. Disney Lorcana TCG launched less than a year ago, and we continued to be humbled at every turn by our incredibly dedicated fanbase. "