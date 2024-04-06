Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Movie Inspired by Acclaimed Board Game

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for a new movie that seems inspired by Jumanji but with a critically acclaimed French board game. The streaming platform debuted the first trailer for Family Pack, a new French language movie inspired by Werewolves of Miller's Hollow, a 2001 game inspired by the card game Mafia. The movie trailer shows a family as they're transported into the world of Werewolves of Miller's Hollow and have to find a way home while also dealing with the titular werewolves. The movie is a comedy and stars Franck Dubosc, Suzanne Clément, and Jean Reno and was directed by François Uzan, who is best known for his work on Lupin. You can check out the trailer below:

Netflix announced they were making a movie adaptation of Werewolves of Miller's Hollow last year, although they didn't provide any elaboration as to what the project would entail. Taking the Jumanji route seems like a fun and safe choice, especially as it allows the movie to directly use the game and show it off to viewers.

The Werewolves of Millers Hollow or "Werewolf" for short is a popular adaptation of the social deduction card game Mafia. Players are townspeople who must determine who among them are werewolves, by voting each morning and executing one of their kin. Meanwhile, the werewolves also secretly eliminate one person per night, slowly whittling down their victims. Some townspeople have special abilities to help them uncover werewolves, but the game largely relies on social deduction to suss out traitors. The game has been copied countless times by other games, including Among Us. The game is popular in part because it can be played by large groups, with the base game supporting up to 47 people.

The description for the new movie reads: "After discovering a mysterious card game, a family is thrust back in time to a medieval village where they must fend off dangerous werewolves each night."

Family Pack will be released on Netflix in October 2024.