New Call of Cthulhu Board Game Announced

A new tabletop adaptation of one of Call of Cthulhu’s most iconic campaigns is on the way. Chaosium has announced Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game, a new tabletop adaptation of the notorious horror campaign in which players attempt to retrieve an artifact called the Sedefkar Simulacrum while traveling along the route of the Orient Express. The new game is designed by Nemesis designer Adam Kwapiński and Destinies co-designer Michał Gołąb Gołębiowski. According to Chaosium, Horror on the Orient Express is a cooperative “RPG-like” board game in which up to four players make their way through the Orient Express as it travels into the Dreamlands, with players acquiring new items and spells and customizing their progress over the course of the campaign. One key part of the game will be interrogating passengers on the train to determine who is a cultist, while also protecting the train from cosmic horrors.

Originally published in 1991, Horror on the Orient Express is well-known for its lethality, with Chaosium warning players that 70% of their characters would not survive the entire adventure. Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game will replicate the deadliness of the original campaign, with Chaoisum describing the game as “challenging”. The original adventure was designed Geoff Gillan, Nick Hagger, Penelope Love, Marion Anderson, Richard Watts, Christian Lehmann, Mark Morrison, Bernard Caleo, Russell Waters, Phil Anderson, Peter F. Jeffery, L. N. Isinwy-II, Thomas Ligotti, and Lynn Willis.

A Kickstarter campaign for Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game will launch sometime in early 2024, with an anticipated release date in 2025. A prototype of Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game will also be available at Gen Con next month. No retail price for the game has been announced.