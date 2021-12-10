Ninja Cast in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Following the release of an all-new trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania earlier this week comes the news that popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will be making his debut in an animated film with the upcoming sequel, per Variety. The outlet notes that he will be voicing a character named “Party Monster,” though it’s unclear the role that the character will play in the upcoming adventure. The new installment is set to be the final entry into the series, while also being the first to be devoid of actor Adam Sandler as Count Dracula. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

In the new film, “Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer. Selena Gomez will also serve as executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac’s daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg, returning as Johnny. The film also features Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, executive produced by Michelle Murdocca, and produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Screenplay by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky. Story by Genndy Tartakovsky. Produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone. Executive Producers are Selena Gomez, Genndy Tartakovsky, and Michelle Murdocca. The film stars Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!