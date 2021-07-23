Hotel Transylvania: Transformia Trailer Teaser Released

✖

Hotel Transylvania:Transformia has dropped a teaser for the trailer's release, which will happen on Monday, May 17th. Transformia is the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania animated movie franchise, which started with the original Hotel Transylvania's release in 2012, with the sequel following in 2015, and the threequel (Summer Vacation) in 2018. The Hotel Transylvania trilogy was directed by animation guru Genndy Tartakovsky (Clone Wars, Samurai Jack) and starred Adam Sandler as main character Dracula; however, Sandler has moved on from the franchise, while Tartakovsky is simply writing this new installment.

Hotel Transylvania 4 will have a pair of new directors in Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Drymon is best known for his longtime work writing the SpongeBob SquarePants TV series and films; Kluska has directed multiple episodes of the DC Super Hero Girls franchise and Wild Kratts, as well as the Hotel Transylvania short Monster Pets.

Set your wakeup call for Monday! ⏰ The hotel is about to see some monstrous changes. 🦇 Don't miss the new trailer for #HotelTransylvania: Transformania! @HotelT pic.twitter.com/OjS0GdskV9 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 14, 2021

The plot of Hotel Transylvania: Transformia is being kept under wraps - all we have is the generic tagline that "Drac's Pack is back, like you've never seen them before in the final chapter of the 'Hotel Transylvania' franchise."

Obviously, the teaser above plays up the mystery of that vague premise, by teasing fans with some kind of game-changing reveal about Dracula, the hotel, and maybe his daughter Mavis' life and connection to her dad's legacy. We'll know for sure when the full trailer drops.

Returning for Hotel Transylvania 4 are franchise veterans Selena Gomez as Mavis, and Andy Samberg as her husband/baby father Johnny. Also back are Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, and Fran Drescher, who play classic movie monsters (Werewolves, Frankenstein and wife, the Invisible Man, etc.) who serve as Dracula's ensemble of friends. Jim Gaffigan and Kathryn Hahn will also be back as Professor Abraham Van Helsing and his daughter Ericka (respectively).

The Hotel Transylvania: Transformia trailer will debut on Monday, May 17th.