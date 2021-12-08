Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Gets New Trailer

Initially one of the more anticipated events for movie fans in 2021 was the final installment in the Hotel Transylvania series, and while the wait got longer as Hotel Transylvania: Transformania got pushed into next year, fans were given a reminder of that excitement with the film earning an all-new trailer. With the film making its streaming debut shortly after the holidays come to a close, the film’s debut will mark a great way to ring in the new year. Check out the all-new trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania below before the film debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

In the new film, “Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.”

For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer. Selena Gomez will also serve as executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac’s daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg, returning as Johnny. The film also features Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, executive produced by Michelle Murdocca, and produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

