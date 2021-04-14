The House of the Dead: Remake Releases New Nintendo Switch Trailer

During today's Indie World Showcase, several new games were announced for Nintendo Switch, including The House of the Dead: Remake! First released in Japanese arcades in 1996, the original game is a light-gun rail shooter in which players must dispatch hordes of zombies and other monstrous foes. The remake will feature "modern graphics and controls" as well as co-op for two players. For fans of the series, it looks like a promising update of the original game! Today's Showcase only featured a brief clip from the game, but a full trailer for the remake has now been released, and can be found at the top of this page.

At this time, details remain fairly limited. On Twitter, one fan asked whether or not the game will be accompanied by a light-gun attachment compatible with the Switch Joy-Cons. The game's official Twitter account did not confirm the addition, but it did hint that more information is on the way. Both of these Tweets can be found embedded below.

More info about the game coming soon :) — The House of the Dead: Remake (@HOTDRemake) April 14, 2021

The House of the Dead: Remake is being developed by MegaPixel Studio and published by Forever Entertainment. The game's trailer features a lot of action in just over a minute, before ending on a cliffhanger. Things culminate with the game's playable characters, Thomas Rogan and G, confronting main villain Roy Curien. From what can be seen from the trailer, it seems that the remake will offer a faithful retelling of the original story. Players can also expect to see multiple endings, branching pathways, and more.

The House of the Dead was a strong success for Sega, leading to several ports, sequels, and spin-offs over the last 25 years. The series has earned itself a lot of fans as a result, so expectations for the remake will be pretty high! The game is set to release later this year, but a firm window has not been announced, as of this writing. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see if The House of the Dead: Remake can truly capture the fun of the arcade original.

