How to Play Golf In Fortnite

There’s a lot of new ways to play in Fortnite now that Season 5 is done. From sports, to even getting your Mario Kart on, there’s a lot of ‘new’ from the team over at Epic Games. One of those new features is the ability to play games with the new Toys addition to the title, including basketball, beach ball, and even harnessing your inner pro golfer.

“Toys will give you new ways for you and your squad to have fun on the island,” boasts Epic Games. “Try out your jumpshot on the court, see if you can make a hole in one, or just enjoy some beach ball bouncing in the sand before the storm arrives!” But let’s be real, Victory Royale can be stressful. Losing that number one spot over a build off can be rough, sometimes it’s nice just to kick back and enjoy a little golfing. Interested in doing just that? Here’s what you need to know!

The first thing that you need to know is that this feature does require the Battle Pass. If playing with friends, every one needs to be a member for this program. To play golf, players will need to level up until they reach Tier 27.

This isn’t some fleeting emote, this is an actual game. Club in hand and goal in site, players can actually play with the spawned items for a little break in between Tilted Tower kills.

As is with golf in real life, you need some fresh greenery to get started. What’s the perfect place for a course? Lazy Links, of course! Unfamiliar with the name? It’s where Anarchy Acres used to be before those pesky rifts! If you want to get started on your game right off the bat … or, er, club – pretty much just drop near Lazy Links and get started. Once there, you don’t really have to be in any specific place, the Golf Emote will be readily available in this zone.

Keep in mind, though – just because you’re enjoying a nice game doesn’t mean everyone else is. This is Battle Royale afterall, so keep that head on a swivel at all times because there will be players looking to capitalize on your distraction. Hopefully the Playground mode comes back soon, because that’s the safest place to hone in your golfing skills.

Fortnite Season 5 is live now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS players. To see everything that’s new, you can check out our community hub right here!