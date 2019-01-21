Humble Bundle Hosting Huge WB Games PC Winter Sale, Including ‘Batman’

If you missed out on some of the key releases from WB Games and you’ve been looking to add them to your PC library, Humble Bundle may just have the key opportunity for you.

The online game site is hosting a Winter Sale featuring some of the publisher’s more prominent titles, including a handful of licensed comic book fare, such as the Batman games. And you can get them without putting too much pain on your wallet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale is going on through this week, and will allow you to score bigger releases like Hitman 2 and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War for great deals, along with sleeper hits like Mad Max (five bucks!) and several Lego games.

Check out the best deals listed below, and hit the store to see what all is available!

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition- $9.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $12.49

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $11.99

Scribblenauts Unlimited- $4.99

Mad Max- $4.99

Hitman 2- $41.99

Batman: Arkham Knight- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Origins- $4.99

Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition- $4.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition- $17.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $4.99

Lego Worlds- $14.99

Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition- $31.99

Gauntlet Slayer Edition- $4.99

Lego Jurassic World- $4.99

Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7- $4.99

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition- $4.99

Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4- $4.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $4.99

Mortal Kombat XL- $8.99

Injustice 2- $19.99

Mortal Kombat X- $6.79

Lego Batman Trilogy- $12.49

F.E.A.R.- $13.74

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition- $4.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $7.49

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $9.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $19.99

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure- $4.99

F.E.A.R. 3- $4.99

Lego The Incredibles- $19.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition- $21.99

The Lego Movie Videogame- $4.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- $4.99

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin- $3.74

Lego Batman: The Videogame- $4.99

Lego DC Super-Villains- $19.99

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes- $4.99

Batman: Arkham VR- $9.99

Lego DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition- $32.99

Hitman 2: Silver Edition- $55.99

There are some tremendous deals here. The Lego games are worth their weight in gold, particularly Super-Villains, which is easily one of the most entertaining entries in the series to date. Not to mention Batman: Arkham Origins for just $5, a game that many consider a true sleeper hit in the franchise.

Which of these games look like the best bargain to you? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!