New Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Trailer Shows Off Allies

A new trailer for the upcoming video game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity released today, and it shows off new looks at characters that should be familiar to anyone that played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Because the new Hyrule Warriors title takes place 100 years prior to the events of Breath of the Wild, however, characters like the Sheikah researchers Robbie and Purah look a, uh, little different than they have in the past. Or, rather, the future.

The trailer also includes a look at the King of Hyrule as well, but it's Robbie and Purah that stand out the most. Given the setting, it begs the question: who else could we possibly see show up with an extremely youthful appearance? When it comes to the Hyrule Warriors series, it feels like just about anything is possible.

Get a first look at a few of the allies critical to the fight against Calamity Ganon in #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity, including the Sheikah researchers Robbie and Purah, and the King of Hyrule himself! pic.twitter.com/kJ63JHZAY7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2020

Here's how Nintendo officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule, and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. Play the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago."

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is officially set to launch for Nintendo Switch on November 20th. The original Hyrule Warriors is currently available on Nintendo Switch as Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. Notably, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also in development, though little is known about the title as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!