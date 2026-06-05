Immersive Co-Op RPG is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Very Soon (And D&D Fans Won’t Want to Miss It)

As a big RPG fan, one of the most exciting things about the Nintendo Switch 2 is that it’s led to a massive expansion in the Nintendo library of RPGs. The original Switch started to get left behind due to its age, and now, the Switch 2 is letting Nintendo games play catch-up in a big way. From Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to yet another version of Skyrim, we’ve gotten a ton of great RPGs for the Switch 2. And now, one of my personal favorite co-op RPGs has set its sights on a Nintendo Switch 2 release date, as well. If you love tabletop RPGs, especially Dungeons & Dragons, you definitely won’t want to miss it.

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Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked recently revealed that it’s releasing for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 16th. Originally released for PC and PS5 in November 2025, Battlemarked is a hybrid of the Demeo system and D&D mechanics, creating an immersive tabletop RPG experience for solo and co-op players. It’s the most fun I’ve had playing a virtual tabletop game with friends, and I’m thrilled to see it making its way to Nintendo Switch 2.

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Battlemarked captures the experience of playing a tabletop game with friends in virtual form. It offers several adventures and campaigns to choose from, all set in the world of D&D. The rules are a hybrid of Demeo and D&D, which may take some getting used to if you’re a D&D player. But the dice animations and card mechanics are streamlined and engaging, and the virtual tabletop feels like settling down at a very well-designed TTRPG table.

Whether or not you’re familiar with D&D, Battlemarked is a solid tactical RPG to play with friends. Between shorter adventures and longer campaigns, there’s a good mix of gameplay for a quick co-op session or a longer adventure with your friends. Battlemarked does also offer single-player gameplay where you control the whole party, but in my experience, this is one that really does shine best when played as a co-op experience. The antics of your characters and foes are just more fun that way.

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Since it launched in 2025, Battlemarked has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam, with a respectable 80 Metacritic Rating. The game has also received quite a few free major updates, adding new playable adventures, party members, and more. In March, it even got Steam Deck Verified, marking the first time players could take this virtual tabletop RPG experience on the go. Now, the upcoming Switch 2 launch will give fans yet another option to enjoy the tactical RPG in handheld mode.

When it arrives on Switch 2 on June 16th, Battlemarked will have full cross-play compatibility. That means you can enjoy the game with your friends, even if they’re playing on Steam, Meta Horizon, or PS5. It will be priced at $29.99 on the Nintendo eShop, the same as other platforms, and is available to wishlist now.

Have you played Battlemarked yet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!