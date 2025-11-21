5 Co-Op RPGs That Almost Capture the Feeling Of Playing D&D With Your Friends

Tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons work best when you’re able to gather in person. There’s just something about the energy of having everyone in the room together that brings TTRPGs to life. But it’s not always possible to group up with enough people to run a D&D session as often as you want to. Between busy lives, bad weather, and people moving further away, it’s easy for an in-person D&D campaign to fall apart. That’s where having options for virtually enjoying RPG vibes with friends can come in handy.

Of course, there’s always the direct translation of moving your regular D&D sessions to a virtual tabletop. But even the best platforms can be a bit of a learning curve, and they often require some heavy lifting from the DM to get things running. That makes finding a solid co-op RPG a great alternative to get together and enjoy a D&D-like experience in a virtual space without so much fuss. If you want to play an RPG with friends that feels almost like playing D&D, these 5 games are great options to try.

5) Enshrouded

Image courtesy of Keen Games GmbH

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

Price: $29.99

If you love keeping track of rations and leaning into gritty adventure realism in D&D, Enshrouded might be the pick for you. This co-op survival action RPG offers an online multiplayer experience for up to 16 players. You will choose your class, build your character, then struggle to survive along with your friends.

Enshrouded is still in Early Access, but has nevertheless impressed gamers with its robust class system and engaging, fast-paced combat. Though you can play solo, this kind of base-building game is the most fun with friends. Thanks to its open world and exploration, playing Enshrouded really does capture that D&D adventure feel, even if it doesn’t carry over the actual mechanics.

4) D&D Online

Image courtesy of Standing Stone Games and Daybreak Game Company

Platform(s): PC

Price: Free-to-play (optional in-game purchases)

When it comes to video games that try to faithfully recreate D&D, it’s hard to get closer than Dungeons & Dragons Online. This 2012 MMORPG from Standing Stone Games is an attempt to let players “experience authentic 3.5 game play in the form of a free MMORPG.” You’ll create your hero and explore the lore-accurate world of D&D as it existed in 3.5e. Some say it feels dated compared to more modern D&D style co-op games, but for those craving an old-school TTRPG translated to multiplayer video game, this will still fit the bill.

Dungeons & Dragons Online has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam, and it still gets regular updates from the developer. It does support single-player campaigns, but you can of course join up with friends and heroes from around the world since this is, at its heart, an MMORPG. And for the price of free, it’s worth trying out the next time you want to play D&D but can’t make it happen in person.

3) Demeo x D&D: Battlemarked

Screenshot by ComicBook

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS VR2, and Meta Quest (VR opional)

Price: $29.99

This recently released game takes the Demeo tabletop system and gives it a D&D spin. That means licensed lore and locations from the Dungeons & Dragons universe, but with gameplay that feels a bit different from the TTRPG. You’ll use Demeo attack dice and a card-based turn system to engage in D&D campaigns alone or with friends. Play is experienced through a virtual tabletop that’s rendered to look like a real-life next-level DM setup, and the optional VR lets you take that a step further if you choose.

Battlemarked was just released in November 2025, and it’s gotten some positive feedback. Overall, the Steam rating sits at Mostly Positive due to a few snags. But for many, my own D&D crew included, this feels “as D&D as you can get outside of actual D&D.” Although the turn economy and rules aren’t exactly 5e, this game does really capture the feel of a D&D campaign.

2) Sunderfolk

Image courtesy of Secret Door and Dreamhaven

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (requires smartphone app to play)

Price: $49.99

Sunderfolk is a co-op RPG that’s designed to recreate the feeling of tabletop gaming. It features party-based tactical RPG mechanics in a virtual board game environment. Players only need one copy to join up in a co-op team in person or remotely. Your phone becomes your controller, guidebook, and character sheet as the game runs you through the campaign of your choosing.

Released earlier this year, Sunderfolk has impressed TTRPG fans, earning a Very Positive rating on Steam. Its turn-based combat, tabletop-inspired graphics, and fantasy setting capture the feeling of a solid D&D campaign, but in a new system that teaches you the rules as you play. Plus, Sunderfolk offers a free trial of the first 4 missions, so you and your go-to D&D group can check it out before you commit to the full price.

1) Baldur’s Gate 3

Image courtesy of Larian Studios

Platform(s): PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Price: $59.99

There’s a reason Baldur’s Gate 3 is so popular with D&D fans and newcomers alike. The game is a beautiful example of how to translate turn-based TTRPG mechanics to a video game that looks great and feels good to play. The game uses a loose adaptation of 5e rules, with tweaks and changes to ensure smooth gameplay flow. And of course, you can fully create your own customer character right down to the character sheet class options and more.

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 finally supports crossplay co-op, it’s one of the best ways to have a D&D adventure with friends in a virtual setting. With choices that impact the narrative and plenty of class and subclass options, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a masterpiece in co-op RPG goodness for D&D lovers.

