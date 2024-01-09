Indiana Jones Gameplay Reveal Finally Coming This Month

Xbox has finally announced that it's ready to show off a first glimpse of its upcoming Indiana Jones video game from MachineGames and Bethesda. Roughly three years ago in January 2021, Bethesda revealed that it had tapped Wolfenstein developer MachineGames to work on a new Indiana Jones game in tandem with Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard. Since that announcement, no new information or footage of any sort on the project has come about, which has left fans dying to learn more. As luck would have it, Xbox has now decided that it's going to kick off 2024 in a big way with an upcoming spotlight for Indiana Jones.

Taking place next week, Xbox confirmed today that it will be holding its first "Developer Direct" event of 2024 on Thursday, January 18. Introduced last year, Developer Direct is a new video series from Xbox that highlights upcoming games coming to the platform. This January 2024 iteration of Developer Direct is going to feature not only new looks at Avowed, Hellblade 2, and Ara: History Untold, but most prominently, Indiana Jones. Xbox says this showing related to Indiana Jones will last 10 minutes in total and will feature members of the game's development team talking more about the title alongside its first gameplay trailer.

"MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, will reveal their upcoming Indiana Jones game, an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist," said Xbox's description of the broadcast. "Developer Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game's setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer."

For the time being, Xbox and Bethesda haven't shared a release window of any sort for Indiana Jones, but it is known that the game is only in the works for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. In all likelihood, this appearance of the game at Developer Direct could result in our first bits of information associated with its launch window. Regardless of what information is shared, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com next week once we learn more.