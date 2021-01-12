New Indiana Jones Game Announced by Bethesda

✖

Bethesda and Machine Games are working on an Indiana Jones game according to a teaser released on Tuesday. A brief video shared on social media showed a desk cluttered with all sorts of journals and tools of exploration and records from those journeys before ending with a shot at the iconic, key components of the Indiana Jones characters: His whip and hat. No further details about a release date were provided in the teaser, but a follow-up statement from Bethesda indicated it’ll be a while before more is revealed.

You can check out the first teaser for the new Indiana Jones game below as shared by the official Bethesda Twitter account below. It’s only around 30 seconds long, but it’s got everything it needs to excite Indiana Jones fans about the new game. If there were any doubts as to what the teaser was before, the trademark notes at the end of the teaser trailer specifically mention Indiana Jones as well as Lucasfilm and Machine Games.

Bethesda followed up its teaser immediately afterwards to share more details. It confirmed that Bethesda’s Todd Howard would be an executive producer on the game with Machine Games developing the title. Machine Games is known for its work on Wolfenstein: The New Order.

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames,” Bethesda said in its tweet. “It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

Comparisons were immediately drawn to the Uncharted series that’s available only on the PlayStation platform. Uncharted itself attracted Indiana Jones comparisons in the past, so it makes sense the same would happen here. While gameplay details of course haven’t been announced yet, it’s not an unreasonable idea to expect that the Indiana Jones game will at least be similar in some regards.

There’s also the question of what platforms the game will be available on considering how Microsoft now owns Bethesda. Microsoft hasn’t ruled out the idea of Bethesda games coming to platforms other than Xbox and has said that those situations would be assessed on a case-by-case basis, but a new Indiana Jones game could very well be an Xbox exclusive.

Bethesda’s new Indiana Jones game does not yet have a release date.