Xbox Officially Announces New Developer Direct

After much speculation and plenty of rumors, Xbox finally announced this week its plans to hold another Developer Direct presentation. This will be the first Xbox event of the new year and one of few Developer Directs overall since the company just started doing that type of direct presentation around this time last year. This latest Developer Direct will be held on January 18th and will get underway at 12 p.m. PT through the usual streaming sources like Xbox, YouTube, and more.

Surprisingly enough, Xbox has also gone ahead and given us a preview of what's to come during this January's Developer Direct instead of keeping everything under wraps. One of the biggest things to look forward to based on what's been shared so far is our first real look at the new Indiana Jones game from MachineGames, the creators of the Wolfenstein games.

Xbox's First Developer Direct of 2024

Xbox named four different games that it's going to be talking about at the new Developer Direct taking place on January 18th: The Indiana Jones game which, so far, doesn't have a title, Avowed from Pentament and Fallout: New Vegas creators Obsidian Entertainment, Ara: History Untold from Oxide Games, and the graphically impressive Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Given that we've seen next to nothing on the Indiana Jones game, having that project included in this event makes it a clear frontliner.

"MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, will reveal their upcoming Indiana Jones game, an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist," Xbox said about its upcoming event. "Developer_Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game's setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer."

After the Developer Direct is over, Xbox said ZeniMax Online Studios will talk about the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online, so those interested in that game are encouraged to stick around. For those wondering about updates on Activision Blizzard games, however, don't count on it. Xbox said that "you can look forward to news from those teams later this year. Given how hard Xbox promotes Xbox Game Pass, it wouldn't be out of the question to think that we'll see an announcement or two pertaining to that service from this event as well.

Xbox Developer Direct Rumors

Aside from these confirmed appearances at the Developer Direct, there are some interesting rumors afoot regarding some of Xbox's plans. Namely, it's been said recently that there would be a shadowdrop during the Developer Direct akin to what Xbox did previously with Hi-Fi Rush.

That game from Tango Gameworks has also been subject to rumors over the past week. It's been said by some that Hi-Fi Rush might go multiplatform with a release on the Nintendo Switch. Rumors have also suggested that Sea of Thieves could do the same by coming to not only the Nintendo Switch but also PlayStation consoles.

Rumors aside, Xbox's Developer Direct event will take place on January 18th, so we'll see then what's planned.