Injustice 2 Mobile Developers Apologize for "Insensitive" Pride Month Event

The studio behind the mobile iteration of Injustice 2 has apologized for an in-game event that was meant as a way to celebrate Pride Month, which is happening throughout June. The challenge itself that drew criticism from some fans required players to take part in a battle against Poison Ivy, who is a bisexual character from DC Comics. Even though Poison Ivy is a a fighter that has always appeared in Injustice 2, the way in which the challenge was portrayed led to some inferring that the developers were somehow promoting violence against queer characters.

On social media, the official Injustice 2 Mobile account recently released a statement apologizing to those who had found the challenge to be in poor taste. "We recognize associating our latest Global Challenge with Pride was insensitive and inappropriate," read the message posted to Twitter. "Real life violence against the LGBTQIA+ community and women within that community in particular is all too common and we should actively engage in efforts to end LGBTQIA+ violence, not normalize it. We apologize to the greater community, especially the LGBTQIA+ members. We are committed to listening and doing better."

What led to this situation gaining even more notoriety within the past few days was when the Injustice 2 Mobile account began tweeting about the event in question and celebrating the number of times that players had taken down Poison Ivy. It then encouraged players to keep doing battle with her in the pursuit of achieving 225,000 victories worldwide. After this was accomplished, the game would then give all players a reward. These tweets have since been taken down, however, and the event itself is clearly no longer in the works.

Based on how this has all gone down, it doesn't seem like Injustice 2 Mobile is going to do anything further in-game to celebrate Pride Month. While many accounts associated with DC Comics have been decked out in iconography to honor the month-long event, Injustice 2 likely won't do anything further, which is probably the correct decision.

