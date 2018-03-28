Injustice 2: New Legendary Gear and Skins Showcased

In case you missed the news earlier, Injustice 2: Legendary Edition is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, giving players access to every playable character in the game (including DLC favorites like Hellboy and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), as well as five Premium skins and a batch of new Legendary gear for players to don.

We’ve already previewed a variety of this Legendary gear, including outfits for Robin, Green Arrow and Batman, Hellboy and Starfire, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as several users on Reddit have posted a few others that fans won’t want to miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, as you can see in the video above, a YouTube user by the name of SMGxPrincess has posted a lengthy gameplay clip featuring Black Manta. She explains how his armor gives him some extra power in the heat of combat, while also making him look like a complete bad-ass.

But there’s more, as a number of Reddit users have posted some revealing new looks at Legendary gear, including the outfits below:

First up is Batman, who looks insanely good decked out in superpower armor, and a Robocop-like visor with his traditional helmet design. The red glow definitely adds something appealing here. If it’s too much, well, there’s always the cool Bruce Wayne alternate skin introduced last week.

Next up is this Catwoman get-up, which resembles the leather outfit she wore in Batman Returns, but without the stitchwork. But the thing that really stands out is her whip, which glows in the same fashion as Wonder Woman’s lasso of truth. And what’s more, you can change it to alternate colors, in case you want to make it green or purple, or something along those lines.

Finally, there’s this alternate Green Lantern costume, which also looks like something inspired by Robocop, with a visor that leaves his mouth exposed, along with powerful armor and a souped-up Lantern to use in the heat of combat. This one’s definitely on the futuristic side, but still very cool.

We’ll keep an eye open for more alternate armor types that are available within the game, but don’t let that stop you from jumping into it and discovering all these nifty outfits for yourself.

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.