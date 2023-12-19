Insomniac Games Leak Reveals Unannounced Marvel Projects

New information tied to PlayStation developer Insomniac Games has been made public and it reveals that the studio is in the process of working on a number of unannounced projects in association with Marvel. This past week, a hacking group known as Rhysida made it known that they had performed a cyber attack on Insomniac and had gained a ton of vital information related to the studio that they would make public if not paid for the data. After a week had passed with seemingly no payments having been made, Rhysida has now released the data to the public, divulging Insomniac's strategy for the next decade in the process.

Major spoilers tied to the future of Insomniac and PlayStation are mentioned beyond here. Read onward at your own discretion.

Currently, it's known that Insomniac is working on Marvel's Wolverine, which was announced back in 2021. Based on information in this leak, though, Wolverine is planned to be only the first Mutant-related game that Insomniac will develop. Following the release of Marvel's Wolverine, internal information at Insomniac claims that the studio will move to create Marvel's X-Men, which will center around the famous superhero team. Insomniac files also happen to mention that Sony has a deal until 2035 with Marvel Games to make exclusive games tied to the X-Men and its characters. As for launch dates, Wolverine is estimated to arrive in 2026 with X-Men dropping in 2030.

When it comes to Spider-Man, a third entry appropriately titled Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is also confirmed to be in the pipeline based on this leak. The far more interesting thing, though, is that a spin-off game centered around Venom is supposedly coming in the near future. Titled Venom: Lethal Protector, this project will take place after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and will allow players to take control of Venom himself. The game seems to be another smaller title similar to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This Venom game is expected to drop in 2025 with Spider-Man 3 then launching in 2028.

Outside of these Marvel titles, Insomniac is also in the process of creating a new Ratchet & Clank entry, which isn't much of a shock given that it's one of the developer's oldest franchises. Additionally, a "New IP" is in the early planning stages and is expected to launch after the arrival of Marvel's X-Men. Specifics after this point are still a bit hazy but it's clear that Insomniac is hitching itself to Marvel for the long haul.

By all accounts, this situation is an absolute disaster for Insomniac and PlayStation for a variety of reasons. Not only are leaks of this nature essentially unheard of, but personal data tied to employees at Insomniac have also been made public as a result of this cyber attack. At the time of this writing, PlayStation and Insomniac haven't released a public statement on the matter, but we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com if that changes.