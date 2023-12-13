Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Delays New Game+ Update

The next major update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games has been delayed. In the wake of Spider-Man 2 launching back in October, Insomniac informed fans that it was working on a number of new features for the game. One of those additions happened to be New Game+, which was said to be coming to Spider-Man 2 in a patch that would roll out in December. Now, Insomniac has let fans know that this patch will no longer be arriving in the window it was previously expected.

In a message shared on X (or Twitter), Insomniac let fans know that it needs more time to ensure that many of these forthcoming features for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are of a high enough quality. As a result, rather than pushing out a new patch before the end of the year, Insomniac says it's targeting the update's arrival in the early portion of 2024. A specific date in this window wasn't provided, but Insomniac said it would have more info to share soon enough.

"We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game+ and Audio Descriptions, among many more. We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards," Insomniac said on social media. "We are now targeting early 2024 for the next game update, and we'll have a feature-complete list closer to its release. We've heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features, including the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions -- just to name a few! We can't wait to share more with you in the future."

Beyond getting this major new update with additional features, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans continue to wonder if DLC for the game will release in the future. Currently, Insomniac hasn't committed to DLC of any sort, but some teases from those at the studio have come about since the launch of the Spider-Man sequel. If DLC for Spider-Man 2 does happen, just as it did with the first installment, it's something that Insomniac surely wouldn't announce until 2024.

Until then, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available to play right now, exclusively on PlayStation 5.