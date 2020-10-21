The Internet Is Going Wild Over a Real-Life Final Fantasy Character
A Starbucks employee by the name of Jordan has taken the internet by storm, simply based on the fact that he happens to look like the protagonist from any Final Fantasy entry from the last two decades. While Jordan could easily pass for the hero from a Final Fantasy game, some franchise fans think he looks like a grown-up version of the character Chadley from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Jordan apparently loves his job at Starbucks, but it seems that, should it not work out, he could also find a lot of success saving the world from threats such as the Shinra Corporation!
Do you think Jordan looks like any Final Fantasy character in particular? Which series entry do you think he best represents? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about this real-life video game protagonist!
Just needs a sword, honestly.
He looks like a straight up Final Fantasy character!! 😱😱— Yunalescka ☾ (@YunalesckaGames) October 20, 2020
Some tried guessing which series entry he would have appeared in.
Could be from #FinalFantasyXV @FinalFantasy 🤔 https://t.co/AV0QRenQYg pic.twitter.com/MpFGYbrkTs— veronica rosas (@VeroRosas84) October 20, 2020
A lot of people noticed a resemblance to Chadley from VII Remake.
Whoa, Chadley does exist IRL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fTnBSsujnb— Living in ℛ𝖊𝕋i Hell 🔥 (@Ash_Bandipoot) October 20, 2020
We've clearly reached the uncanny valley.
Legit thought this was a video game screenshot https://t.co/MNfQI6Ob7Y— Gabriel L. F. Baraldi ⛰ (@GabrielBaraldi_) October 20, 2020
The internet has been slow on this, to be honest.
Surprised I haven't seen any fan art of Jordan, CGi starbucks kid— Jess (@UltrawomanJess) October 20, 2020
Any Square Enix series works, really.
Yozora is really Jordan from Starbucks. In this KH theory essay I will— https://t.co/K6BeYCMQQd pic.twitter.com/NazsOEPEgI— Tommy (@TommyNapolitano) October 20, 2020
The world may never know.
I can't stop thinking about starbucks jordan from michigan. How does he look like that??? How do I become a final fantasy 3d render in real life?? I want what he has.— 🐤Aneurin🐤 | struggling (@chubbyargentum) October 20, 2020
Even Square Enix weighed in!
Hmmmm, pretty sure we've seen this face before 2016, but where?? 🤔 https://t.co/ZW7ID6MmFZ— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 20, 2020