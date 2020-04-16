Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to Get Chadley’s Final Summon

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a rather robust game. While the title only covers the Midgar segments from the original version of Final Fantasy VII, players can easily spend quite a few hours with the game, and that’s especially the case for those that take the time to sit down and knock out all of the various side quests. One such side quest involves the character Chadley. Completing Chadley’s various tasks in the game will allow the character to create new Materia and new Summons for players to use. The most powerful of these Summons is Bahamut, but it takes a bit of work to get this one.

To get Bahamut, players must complete all 19 of Chadley’s Battle Intel assignments. As far as many of these Intel assignments are concerned, most players should be able to complete many of them without going out of their way; for example, Report 01 tasks players with assessing two monster types. However, some of Chadley’s later assignments are much more intricate. Report 18 requires that players master all 12 of the game’s magic Materia types.

While some of these assignments can be a slog to get through, completing them will allow Chadley to create four Summons in the game: Shiva (Report 05), Fat Chocobo (Report 10), Leviathan (Report 15), and Bahamut. Like the other three Summons, players can only unlock Bahamut once it has been defeated in the Combat Simulator.

When it comes to Bahamut, players should expect one of the toughest fights in the game. The creature has no weaknesses or exploits that players can take advantage of to take it down. The best bet for players is to enter the fight with a plethora of healing items, and work towards grinding it down. Physical attacks work better, as the creature will often interrupt players before they can complete spells. Players will also want to keep a good distance, as Bahamut will deal out major damage to characters that get in too close. Bahamut’s Mega Flare attack should be avoided at all costs. When the countdown begins, players must stagger it, or risk getting wiped out. This will roll back the timer, and allow players to do heavy damage to the creature. After some work, players should be able to take it down.

Have you unlocked Bahamut in the game? What do you think of Final Fantasy VII Remake's new Summons?