Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons Remake Announced

During The Game Awards 2023, one of the first games announced was a remake of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons. The original game released back in 2013, and was directed by Josef Fares and developed by Starbreeze Studios. A decade has passed since, and developer Avantgarden Games has an opportunity to take advantage of some of the technological leaps that have happened since. The remake is set to release on February 28th, 2024, and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The trailer for the remake of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake is coming to @Steam, @EpicGames, @GOGcom, @PlayStation & @Xbox on Feb 28!



Read more: https://t.co/vIXPpYKTBa



This classic game has been remade for the latest generation of graphics, performance, and gameplay.



Wishlist Now!#BrothersRemake pic.twitter.com/xT3Nub27zf — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 8, 2023

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons: Original vs. Remake

For those that have never played Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, the game is a single-player adventure where the player controls two brothers named Naia and Naiee. While that would seem like the perfect set-up for a co-op adventure, one player controls both characters, with each one assigned to a particular thumbstick. The Nintendo Switch version did add a multiplayer option, but it's currently unclear if the new version will remain single-player only. In the game, the brothers are on a quest to save their father, who has taken ill. To do so, they must go on a journey to obtain the "Water of Life" that can help to cure him, and they'll have to defeat a number of dangerous and fantastical creatures.

As with any video game remake, players can expect to see a number of improvements and changes that were not present in the original. Notably, the remake of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons will feature a soundtrack that has been re-recorded with a live orchestra. Players can also look forward to improved graphics and new secrets that were not present in the original. Hopefully the remake will faithfully recreate the elements that have made the original so beloved, while also offering a new experience that's worth revisiting for longtime fans, and worth experiencing for those that never played the original.

Josef Fares and The Game Awards

The original Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons won several awards upon release, and currently has a "very positive" rating on Steam. While the original game was directed by Josef Fares, it's unclear if he has any involvement in the remake. It's actually somewhat surprising that Fares was not on hand at The Game Awards to announce the remake, given his history with the show. Fares made headlines in 2017 when he appeared at The Game Awards and gave a somewhat controversial speech that put down the Oscars. The speech actually made its way into his game It Takes Two, and Fares made his return to the show in 2021.

Are you planning to check out the remake of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons? Did you ever get a chance to play the original game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!