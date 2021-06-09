Itch.io Palestinian Aid Bundle Raises $500,000

✖

An indie video game bundle on itch.io for Palestinian aid has raised more than $500,000 since launch. The bundle allows users to contribute $5 or more to receive Liyla and the Shadows of War, which was developed by Rasheed Abueideh, a Palestinian game developer. In addition to that game, users will also receive hundreds of other indie PC games as well, including Pikuniku, Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks), Minit, and more. The games were donated by developers and publishers specifically for the bundle, and contributors will also receive additional items, including soundtracks and digital books. There are 1,019 items in total.

The bundle is being hosted by Toad House Games founder Alanna Linayre, with 864 creators contributing to the bundle in total. Linayre (who also goes by "Tybawai" on Twitter and itch.io) shared news about the bundle on Twitter. Her initial Tweet about the bundle can be found embedded below.

Indie bundle for Palestinian Aid is NOW LIVE - Spread the word! Buy @Liylawar for $5, get 1,020 items for free! Available until THIS Friday. All proceeds donated for Palestinian Aid. RT appreciated! https://t.co/3sGffjCjFx — Alanna Linayre is writing Roll for Confidence. (@Tybawai) June 4, 2021

While the bundle is currently at more than $500,000 in contributions, it has a goal of $1 million. The minimum contribution is $5, but the average contributor has donated $9.25, with a top contribution thus far of $1,020. More than 55,300 people have contributed, as of this writing. All profits from the bundle will go towards United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

According to the Itch.io page, all of the games in the bundle will be available as direct downloads, as opposed to Steam keys or other external keys. All games from the bundle are DRM free.

Released in 2016, Liyla and the Shadows of War was nominated for numerous awards. The title was also the International Mobile Gaming Awards Middle East North Africa Excellence in Storytelling winner. The game features platforming and puzzle-solving elements with a black and white graphic style.

The bundle will be available through Friday June 11th. Additional details can be found right here.