New James Bond 007 Game Announced By IO Interactive

✖

Hitman developer IO Interactive is working on a new 007 game featuring an original James Bond story, the studio announced this week. After teasing that a reveal of some sort would take place on Thursday, IO Interactive shared a brief teaser trailer for the game that’s currently called “Project 007” until it gets its final name. A release timeframe for the project was not announced nor was it confirmed what platforms the game would release for.

The teaser trailer below is all we have on the Project 007 game right now in addition to a brief description of what IO Interactive hopes to accomplish with the game. It’s a “wholly original Bond story” unlike one we’ve seen before, according to the developer, and it’ll be the first origin story for the iconic James Bond.

“Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive,” the developer said in a description for the game found on the new site set up for it. “Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.”

IO Interactive also said it’s “currently recruiting elite talent” to work on the game. While a studio can of course add talent at any point to work on a project, the fact that the developer is still recruiting people for Project 007 suggests that this game is a ways out from its release, especially if no platforms or timeframe for launch was given. The site does have a place where you can sign up for news though so that you’ll know more about the game as soon as it’s available.

The developer has talked in the past about working on different projects besides the Hitman franchise that it’s best known for by now, but this is the first reveal since those most recent discussions began to show what the team is working on. Given how well the developer has nailed down the Hitman theme throughout different mainline Hitman games and continued post-launch content, working on a James Bond game seems like a natural transition now that we know about it.

For those still big on the Hitman franchise, the developer still has a new Hitman game coming out soon. Hitman 3 is currently scheduled to release on January 20, 2021.